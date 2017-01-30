It's a reunion the Naji-Talakar family looks forward to every year. Marzieh Moosavizaveh lives in Iran, but has been visiting her family in Phoenix since 1993. "Every time Grandma comes to visit I go escort her from the international terminal to the Southwest terminal, but this time around she didn't come out," Marzieh's grandson Siavosh said. Completely unaware of the executive order Donald Trump signed during her 19-hour flight to LAX, Marzieh handed her passport to a customs agent like she always does. Usually the process takes a few minutes, but this time turned into 10 hours. She was detained along with several other Iranian citizens at LAX. (Published 2 hours ago)

Marzieh Moosavizaveh lives in Iran and visits her family in the United States every year since 1993. It usually takes her a few minutes to get through customs -- time spent anticipating the meeting with her family.

But on Saturday, the process took 10 hours.

"Every time Grandma comes to visit I go escort her from the international terminal to the Southwest terminal, but this time around, she didn't come out," Moosavizaveh's grandson Siavosh said.

Moosavizaveh, 75, was unaware of President Donald Trump's executive order, which imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries, signed during her 19-hour flight from Iran. She was detained along with several other Iranian citizens at LAX, where attorneys responded to the Tom Bradley International Terminal to assist travelers as protesters rallied outside.

"All they told them was just sit there and wait," her son, Babak, said. "For a lady with arthritis, a lot of bone problems, two open heart surgeries. Imagine sitting in the chair for 10 hours."

Trump's order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The ban also applies to people with passports from more than one country including those not covered also those that are, green cards and student visas.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement Sunday morning stating less than 1 percent of travelers had been inconvenienced by the executive order.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said officials were concerned about the possibility that rolling out the order in a more open fashion would "telegraph what you're going to do" to people who might have rushed to airports to beat the ban. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday, Spicer also said officials' highest priority was "to protect our own people" and said everybody in the government who needed to be consulted was consulted.