Explore LA State Historic Park Ahead of Its Grand Opening

A park located near the heart of downtown LA will open to the public Saturday after a yearslong makeover.

Los Angeles State Historic Park features walking and running trails, along with giant lawns for festivals and public use. The 32-acre open property near Chinatown is located next to a Gold Line station.

After the community fought against the idea of making the land into a industrial yard, the state bought the land in 2001. Some 16 years later, the community's dream of having a park in the space is finally coming to fruition.

"Over the last 16 years, we've worked hand-in-hand with the community. We had over 65 public meetings to plan and design this park," said Sean Woods, California State Park Superintendent of the LA Sector. "So tomorrow we go live, we're open to the public, we're very excited about opening the gates once and for all and I like to say, 'Once the park is open, it's open forever.'"

The park's grand opening is slated for Saturday, but here's a sneak peek at Los Angeles State Historic Park.