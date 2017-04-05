Fake Sanctuary City Sign Causes Stir in Malibu

A fake road sign declaring Malibu a sanctuary city was posted Tuesday in Malibu.

A fake road sign along the Pacific Coast Highway caused outrage and prompted responses Wednesday from Malibu City Council Members.

The sign reads, "OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."

The sign was posted Tuesday under a Malibu city limit sign, just west of Leo Carillo State Park near the Los Angeles County line.

It was not immediately clear who posted the sign.

The Malibu City Council passed a resolution in March declaring sanctuary status for the coastal city. The measure passed with a 3-2 vote after weeks of debate.

Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman said, "As far as we know, it was an unfortunate prank."

Crews removed the sign late Tuesday night.

Feldman said the LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.