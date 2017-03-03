Family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered Friday to honor a fallen Whittier police officer described as the "best of the best," who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Whittier Officer Keith Lane Boyer, 53, joined the department in 1989. The divorced father of two adult sons played the drums in a classic rock tribute and cover band that often performs for charity.

He was shot and killed in a shootout with a recently released gang member while responding to a minor car accident with another officer.

These are moments from the funeral service held in his honor: