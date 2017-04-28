A 3-year-old boy walking with his parents was struck and killed by a car in a San Bernardino crosswalk and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The parents of Michael Flores are mourning the heartbreaking loss.

“He was a very great boy,” said the boy’s father, Saint Christian Flores. “He was the best boy out there.”

The crash happened Thursday evening as the boy and his family walked in a marked crosswalk on Base Line Street.

Surveillance video shows a pickup truck heading eastbound, failing to stop and striking Flores as he walked in front of his parents.

Police say the driver of the truck, 34-year-old Crystal Fuentes didn’t stop until she struck a vehicle about two blocks away. Investigators arrested her on suspicion of DUI.

"The person that did this is behind bars and they are going to get what they deserve," the boy’s father said.

People who live in this area say the tragic death highlights the danger they face every day at this crosswalk

Maya Miranda, the boy’s relative, described him as a "very active and happy baby. He was just very loved.”

