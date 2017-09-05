Family of Three, Including 5-Year-Old Child, in Critical Condition After Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Them Following Pursuit - NBC Southern California
Family of Three, Including 5-Year-Old Child, in Critical Condition After Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Them Following Pursuit

A family of three, including a child of 5-years-old, are all in critical condition.

By Karla Rendon

    LoudLabs News
    A family of three are in critical condition after a stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit crashed into their car in South Los Angeles.

    Three people are in critical condition and one person involved in a stolen vehicle was taken to a hospital after a pursuit in South Los Angeles ended in a crash on Monday.

    A family of three, including a child of 5-years-old, driving near Slauson Avenue and Gate Avenue was struck by a stolen vehicle authorities were pursuing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    LAPD South Traffic division responded to the end of the pursuit at approximately 11:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Norma Vargas. Six people were in the sedan being pursued.

    All those involved in the pursuit, with the exception of one who was taken to the hospital, are in custody. Authorities are investigating if the stolen vehicle is tied with an assault with a deadly weapon.

