Family and Colleagues Honor Fallen Whittier Officer

Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer, a 25-year veteran, was killed in the line of duty during a shootout on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

A memorial was held on Friday to honor Whittier Officer Keith Boyer who was killed last month by a gang member while he investigating a car crash.

Family, friends and law enforcement gathered at Calvary Chapel in Downey to pay tribute to the 53-year-old officer.

Boyer joined the force in 1989 as a dispatcher and became a full-time officer in 1990. He was the father of three children. His two sons and a daughter all had the chance to speak during the service.

Here is a glimpse into the memorial's proceedings:

Watch: Salute to Officer Keith Boyer

Members of law enforcement salute Officer Keith Boyer before his memorial service Friday March 3, 2017 in Downey. Boyer was shot and killed last month when he stopped to help victims at a car crash. (Published 3 hours ago)

Whittier Chief Jeff Piper also paid tribute to his friend Officer Boyer:

Officer Boyer's son Joseph Boyer spoke about his father's kindness and courage while out on the field:

His son Joshua Boyer recalled his father's love for magic and genuine personality:

Watch: Whittier Officer's Tribute to Officer Keith Boyer

Whittier Officer Mike Carson shares his memories while out in the field with his friend Officer Keith Boyer, who was shot and killed when he stopped to help at a minor car crash last month. Video broadcast Friday March 3, 2017 on NBC4. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officer Mike Carson talked about his fondest memories while out on the field with his friend and colleague: