Family and Colleagues Honor Fallen Whittier Officer

A memorial was held on Friday to honor Whittier Officer Keith Boyer who was killed last month by a gang member while he investigating a car crash.
Family, friends and law enforcement gathered at Calvary Chapel in Downey to pay tribute to the 53-year-old officer.
Boyer joined the force in 1989 as a dispatcher and became a full-time officer in 1990. He was the father of three children. His two sons and a daughter all had the chance to speak during the service.
Here is a glimpse into the memorial's proceedings:
Whittier Chief Jeff Piper also paid tribute to his friend Officer Boyer:
Officer Boyer's son Joseph Boyer spoke about his father's kindness and courage while out on the field:
His son Joshua Boyer recalled his father's love for magic and genuine personality:
Officer Mike Carson talked about his fondest memories while out on the field with his friend and colleague: