The Abbott family, seen above, is mourning the loss of mother Christine, 2-year-old Noah and 3-year-old Jeremiah after a tragic crash in Hesperia March 2, 2017. Ten-year-old Elijah was hospitalized and survived.

A 2-year-old boy still hasn’t been found after a horrific car crash in Hesperia left his mother and one of his brothers dead and their family in mourning.

Family members continued to visit the site of the crash Friday, where investigators were searching the aqueduct where the family's car was found.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators aren’t sure exactly why Christina Estrada’s red Volkswagen Beetle suddenly veered off Main Street and into the aqueduct. The car flipped onto its roof and landed in the water.

One of the three brothers inside the car with their mother survived the crash.

Shayla Blakemore said she has never felt such a deep heartache in her life. She was grieving Friday at the exact spot where last night her family suffered an unimaginable loss.

"And God has wrapped his arms around those two babies and that's the only relief that I have, knowing that they're up there with him," she said.

Family members said Estrada was heading home at around 6:30 p.m. when it happened.

"She was a good mom and she loved her kids. She would do anything for her kids,” said Steven Abbott, Christina’s brother-in-law and the uncle of 3-year-old Jeremiah, who died at a nearby hospital, and Noah.

The children’s distraught father didn’t want to leave the scene Thursday night with Noah’s remains still missing.

"I told my brother I would sleep out here with him so he wouldn't be out in the cold by himself, so I slept here last night with him," Steven Abbott said.

For the big family, here is some gratitude because of the survival of the third brother, 10-year-old Elijah.

He too was thrown into the water but managed to find something to keep him afloat. He told his family he tried to save his brothers.

"We told him that he was a hero and he did the best that he could," his grandmother said.

The dive team will resume the search for Noah’s body Saturday.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with funeral expenses, you may do so by clicking here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.