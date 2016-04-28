Family of Bullied Teen Who Killed Self Files Lawsuit

The family of a 16-year-old boy with Asperger's syndrome who committed suicide because he was bullied at his school has filed a lawsuit. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

The family of Kennedy LeRoy announced the lawsuit more than 10 months after the boy killed himself in his bedroom on June 12, leaving a note saying he hoped his suicide would prevent others.

"There's just not enough therapy to fix us," said his father, Chris.

Kaelyn Leroy, his sister, is deeply saddened.

"It just blows my mind that he had so much time left and that it got cut so short," she said.

Before his death, Kennedy left behind a powerful note, a message to the boy who allegedly bullied him and all other bullies about the possible deadly consequences of their actions.

Kennedy's family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District, accusing school administrators of failing to protect him from who they said was a relentless bully who made fun of Kennedy's sexuality.

The parents of the alleged bully are also named in the lawsuit. They did not respond for comment.

Sagi Schwartzberg, a family attorney, said school officials should have removed the bully from Kennedy's class.

"If they would have done more, I believe Kennedy would be alive today," Schwartzberg said.

But an attorney for the school district said Kennedy and the other boy signed a no contact contract, barring them from interacting with each other and school officials conducted a "thorough investigation and acted reasonably and appropriately."

Ayala graduate Sierra Phelps said she tried to commit suicide in high school partly because of the stress caused by school bullies.

She's part of Kennedy's Voice pushing school board members to adopt stricter bullying policies.

She said bullies need to be expelled.

"I think since they're the ones doing the harm they are the ones who should have the consequences in place," she said.