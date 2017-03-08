Family of Fire Victim Continues to Search for Answers

Family members of Miguel Ferreyra, a victim of the Renee Jennex Small Family Home fire, are frustrated that police haven't named an arson suspect eight months later. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Family members of a Riverside man with special needs spoke out for the first time Wednesday about a suspected murder-suicide at an adult care facility that killed five people in August.

Investigators concluded that someone intentionally set fire to the Renee Jennex Small Family Home in Temecula. They also noted four of the five victims had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

But family members of one victim, 31-year-old Miguel Ferreyra, said they are frustrated that authorities haven't named a shooter or an arsonist eight months later.

"We are not going to have any peace until we actually find out what went wrong," said Ferreyra's cousin, Yvonne Quintero.

The body of James Jennex, who co-owned the state licensed facility, was also found inside.

His wife and kids lived in a separate house on the same property.