Woman Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver in Santa Clarita

A woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station received calls at around 8:40 p.m. that reported someone running in the street and getting hit by a vehicle near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. A woman in her 20's was discovered in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's deputies said.

The pedestrian was walking in the No. 1 lane of the roadway and not on a designated crosswalk, sheriff's deputies said. She had her belongings with her at the time of the crash. Why she was walking on the road was unclear, authorities said.

Any description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not immediately available, sheriff's deputies said.

Surrounding streets were closed for the investigation.

Beverly White contributed to this report.