A man was shot and killed after an officer-involved shooting inside a Stater Bro's Market, Sunday night in Ontario, officals confirmed.

Calls were made reporting that there was a man armed with a gun in the 1900 block of E. 4th St, Ontario Police Department Detective Melissa Ramirez said.

Police arrived at the scene and located an armed subject, Ramirez said.

Officials said that the store was open at the time of the incident. Customers and employees were safely evacuated upon police arrival.

When officers attempted to make contact with the subject inside an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The male subject was struck by gun fire and died at the scene, Ramirez confirmed.

No officers were injured.

What led up to the deadly shooting is under investigation.

Refresh the page for this developing story.