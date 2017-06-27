Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen April 20, 2017 with his father at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The disappearance of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., last seen on the evening of April 20 at Disneyland with his father, set off an extensive search throughout Southern California.

Below, a timeline highlights some of the key events in the case, including the arrest of the boy's father. Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested in Las Vegas about two months after his son's disappearance and charged with murder.

No body has turned up two months after the boy was last seen with his father in Anaheim.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.