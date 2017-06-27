Timeline of Events: The Disappearance of Aramazd Andressian Jr. | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Timeline of Events: The Disappearance of Aramazd Andressian Jr.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested June 23, 2017 on suspicion of killing his 5-year-old son, last seen with his father two months earlier at Disneyland

By Staff Report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Timeline of Events: The Disappearance of Aramazd Andressian Jr.
    KNBC-TV
    Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen April 20, 2017 with his father at Disneyland in Anaheim.

    The disappearance of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., last seen on the evening of April 20 at Disneyland with his father, set off an extensive search throughout Southern California.

    Below, a timeline highlights some of the key events in the case, including the arrest of the boy's father. Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested in Las Vegas about two months after his son's disappearance and charged with murder. 

    No body has turned up two months after the boy was last seen with his father in Anaheim.

    Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated at 6:50 AM PDT on Jun 27, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices