In this March 4, 2017, file photo, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar following an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles. UCLA won 77-68. LaVar Ball says his home was broken into while he was attending a high school game involving two of Lonzo Ball’s brothers.

The father of UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball says his home was broken into while he was attending a high school game involving his two other sons.

A representative for LaVar Ball tells ESPN that Ball's neighbors in Chino Hills, California, called police after hearing noises from the house. Ball was attending sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball's playoff game for Chino Hills High School.

The family says nothing appears to have been taken from the house and everyone is safe. LaVar Ball tells ESPN that the incident amounted to a broken window. The two intruders hopped a fence and broke through a sliding glass door.

"It ain't no problem breaking into my house, but if I'm here it's hard getting out," LaVar Ball told NBC4.

Well-Known Basketball Family Burglarized in Chino Hills

Ball has said on national TV that his three sons will eventually be worth a lot of money in the NBA.

"The fact that I said that my boys were going to be worth a billion dollars, they must have thought it was in the house," Ball said.

Lonzo Ball is expected to be a top draft pick in the NBA this summer. LiAngelo is set to play for UCLA next season.

Ball says the home had not been broken into in the past.

"The show must go on," Ball said. "I don't worry about this stuff."

NBC4's Tony Shin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.