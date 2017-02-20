Power Restored to Thousands of LADWP Customers

Power has been restored to all but less than 1,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Monday following a massive outage during last week's storm, the utility said.

Utility crews working through the night restored service to more than 3,330 customers. As of noon, 878 customers remained in the dark, the LADWP reported.

At the peak of Friday's storm, more than 82,000 DWP customers were without power.

The outage areas included Watts, Eagle Rock, Lake Balboa, Palms, Canoga Park and Winnetka.

"With the high number of individual outage incidents and potential for continued rain, LADWP power system staff currently estimates restoration for most customers will take between 12 and 24 hours,'' utility spokeswoman Kimberly Hughes said. Lingering showers and thunderstorms in the area could slow progress.

The most frequent causes of power outages during heavy rainstorms are downed trees, dried palm fronds, and branches from trees on both private and public property falling and making contact with power lines, Hughes said.

"This can result in extended outages as trees often need to be removed before our crews can begin restoration work," Hughes said. "LADWP urges all customers to use caution around downed or dangling power lines or poles."

Anyone seeing a downed wire should always assume it is live, refrain from touching it and immediately call 911.

Southern California Edison reported about 395 customers remained without power today in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including La Habra and Irvine, according to its website.

NBC4's Willian Avila and City News Service contributed to this report.