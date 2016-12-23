Feds Investigating Wells Fargo Over Sales Practices | NBC Southern California
Feds Investigating Wells Fargo Over Sales Practices

By NBC Bay Area

    Federal prosecutors have issued a subpoena to a former Wells Fargo employee from the Napa Valley for material related to the bank’s sales tactics.

    According to a grand jury subpoena obtained by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California ordered Yesenia Guitron to provide all documents obtained during her employment involving Wells Fargo’s sales practices.

    The grand jury investigation could result in criminal charges against Wells Fargo.

    Published at 8:51 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016

