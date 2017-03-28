Fire Burns South Los Angeles Strip Mall, Kills 2 | NBC Southern California
By Jessica Rice and Oleevia Woo

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Jessica Rice and Oleevia Woo

    NewsChopper4
    A fire burned a South Los Angeles strip mall and killed two people on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

    Two people died after they were pulled from a fire burning a strip mall in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

    Firefighters received a report of the blaze burning in the 4700 block of South Broadway Street around 5:35 a.m, fire officials said.

    A man and a woman were pulled from inside the structure, and were taken to the hospital in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

