A fire broke out in Santa Fe Springs Monday after a utility truck crashed into a pole, sending thick black smoke barreling into the sky and consuming multiple buidlings in minutes.

The two-alarm fire burned in the industrial area at 12234 Los Nietos Road.

A utility truck was spotted nearby next to a sheared hydrant and damaged pole.

Whittier police said the crash started the fire after power lines fell.

