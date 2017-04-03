Chiquita Jordan, 27, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Monday, April 3, 0217, after an investigation into a January fire that left her children hospitalized.

A Los Angeles mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Monday after an investigation into a January fire that left her four children hospitalized in critical condition.

Chiquita Jordan, 27, was arrested and booked on child endangerment causing great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Four of her children, ages 2 to 8 years old, were rescued from a burning home in the 800 block of West Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Vista neighborhood Jan. 16. She was not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a wall of flames. Three boys and one girl were trapped in the burning home, which had security bars on the windows and steel screen doors, according to firefighters.

Firefighters found an opening in the back of the home, and one was able to climb in to rescue the children.

Authorities said in previous reports the children's mother was running an errand at the time of the fire and returned as paramedics were treating her children at the scene.

One of the woman's children went home soon after the fire but three others remained in a hospital burn unit, LAPD said.

LAPD was seeking information on Jordan after uncovering her ties to Las Vegas, Nevada. Child abuse detectives were also asking for the public's help in finding information about the family's travels to Las Vegas. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 213-486-0586 or 213-486-0884.