A growing brush fire burned along the 210 Freeway near Sun Valley on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, during a late summer heat wave and high winds. The fire shut down both directions of the freeway, disrupting the beginning of the Labor Day weekend commute. (Published 3 hours ago)

A brush fire gained traction alongside the 210 Freeway in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas of Los Angeles Friday afternoon, threatening homes, scorching about 500 acres and prompting a full closure of the freeway.

The fire broke out around 1:26 p.m., and a "shift in fire behavior and growing wind" caused the fire to grow about a half hour later, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

"The fire took a very quick run. It jumped over the 210 Freeway, and is rapidly spreading," said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Wind blew embers across the freeway, which started a spot fire on the other side of the roadway, according to fire officials. Just before 5 p.m., fire officials estimated 50 homes were threatened by the blaze.

Police officers were going door to door asking residents to evacuate, or shelter in place Friday afternoon, Scott said.

A "loosely estimated figure of 200 homes" were evacuated as a precaution in Reverie and Haines canyons in the Tujunga area, fire officials said in a statement. An evacuation was also issued for Debell Golf Course and its surrounding area, according to Burbank police.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department noted an evacuation center was established at Verdugo Hills High School, which is located at 10625 Plainview Ave., Tujunga Ave, CA 91042,

Fire officials initially estimated the blaze could scorch 300 acres, but noted it could burn 2,000 acres if it jumped across the 210 Freeway. No injuries have been reported.



The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway eastbound at Sunland Boulevard and westbound at Lowell Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear when the freeway would reopen.

City News Service contributed to this report.