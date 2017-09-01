Brush Fire Threatens Homes, Prompts Closure of 210 Freeway in Sun Valley Area - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
How to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey
OLY-LA
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Brush Fire Threatens Homes, Prompts Closure of 210 Freeway in Sun Valley Area

Fire officials initially estimated the blaze could scorch 300 acres, but noted it could burn 2,000 acres if it jumped across the freeway.

By Jessica Rice

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A growing brush fire burned along the 210 Freeway near Sun Valley on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, during a late summer heat wave and high winds. The fire shut down both directions of the freeway, disrupting the beginning of the Labor Day weekend commute. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A brush fire gained traction alongside the 210 Freeway in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas of Los Angeles Friday afternoon, threatening homes, scorching about 500 acres and prompting a full closure of the freeway.

    The fire broke out around 1:26 p.m., and a "shift in fire behavior and growing wind" caused the fire to grow about a half hour later, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

    "The fire took a very quick run. It jumped over the 210 Freeway, and is rapidly spreading," said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Wind blew embers across the freeway, which started a spot fire on the other side of the roadway, according to fire officials. Just before 5 p.m., fire officials estimated 50 homes were threatened by the blaze.

    Brush Fire Jumps Freeway in Sun Valley

    Brush Fire Jumps Freeway in Sun Valley
    @epn564

    Police officers were going door to door asking residents to evacuate, or shelter in place Friday afternoon, Scott said. 

    A "loosely estimated figure of 200 homes" were evacuated as a precaution in Reverie and Haines canyons in the Tujunga area, fire officials said in a statement. An evacuation was also issued for Debell Golf Course and its surrounding area, according to Burbank police.

    The Los Angeles City Fire Department noted an evacuation center was established at Verdugo Hills High School, which is located at 10625 Plainview Ave., Tujunga Ave, CA 91042, 

    Fire officials initially estimated the blaze could scorch 300 acres, but noted it could burn 2,000 acres if it jumped across the 210 Freeway. No injuries have been reported.

    The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway eastbound at Sunland Boulevard and westbound at Lowell Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear when the freeway would reopen.

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    2017 California Wildfires in Photos

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 8/29] 2017 California Wildfires in Photos
    AP
    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices