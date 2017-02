Six people were injured Sunday after a fire erupted at a Baldwin Park hotel.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at Regency Inn and Suites on 14624 Dalewood Street in Baldwin Park.

Multiple people were trapped inside the four-story hotel, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was contained to one room on the third floor and was knocked down a short time later.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation.