Firefighters Ordered Out of Building While Battling Factory Fire in South Los Angeles

The fire was contained to duct work in the drop ceiling, fire officials said

By Whitney Irick

    More than 140 firefighters were battling a factory fire in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday night. 

    The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 4020 South Compton Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

    Fifteen-foot flames shot up due to an "active gas leak" inside the structure, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. 

    Two HazMat Task Forces were working to identify the chemicals in and around the structure.

    Neighbors were asked to close their doors and windows as the fire raged on. 

    No injuries were reported as of 9:30 p.m.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

