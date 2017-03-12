Firefighters were battling a commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Fire could be seen through the roof of the one story building located at 1253 E. 8th St. in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The building was described as a large concrete commercial building with multiple units engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters transitioned into defensive mode and descended from the roof around 6:45 p.m.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions at East 8th Street.