Los Angeles firefighters mourned on Friday the death of a beloved colleague who died unexpededly from an undisclosed medical emergency while driving on duty near downtown LA, officials said.

Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd, 55, had served more than 30 years with the department. He had been assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau's Public Safety Section, said Amy Bastman, a department spokeswoman, in a news release.



"I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Chief Boyd's sudden passing," said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas in a statement. "It is always an unexpected tragedy to lose one of our own and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

Boyd's car rear-ended a pickup truck in the area of 17th and Los Angeles streets about 11 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Funeral details will be announced in the coming days, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

