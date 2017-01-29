First Hyperloop Pod Race Blasts Off at SpaceX Headquarters

The first Hyperloop pod race happened Jan. 28 and 29 at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The competition was part of an ongoing design challenge hosted by SpaceX to create the best vehicle for the Hyperloop, a revolutionary transportation system that would propel riders through a tube at speeds around 800 mph. A team from Delft University of Technology in Netherlands won the "design and construction award" and had the highest overall score. The WARR Hyperloop team from the Technical University of Munich clocked the highest speed.