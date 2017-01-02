Floats, People Line Pasadena Route for Rose Parade

Led by a spectacular opening street show, the 128th annual Rose Parade started under cloudy skies and watchful eyes Monday. Tens of thousands of fans spent the night in occasional light rain, and relatively-warm 50-degree air. The 5 1/2-mile parade route was the subject of extra security, including water-filled obstacles at 52 intersections designed to thwart any high speed vehicle attacks. Later Monday, the 103rd edition of the annual Rose Bowl game, affectionately called, "The Grandaddy of Them All," kicks off on Monday afternoon and features two of college football's most historic programs -- USC and Penn State.