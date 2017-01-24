A man accused of hanging around a Fontana school and forcing himself on young girls was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, after a 15-year-old came forward saying she was coerced into sex.

Students said the suspect, identified by Fontana police as 20-year-old Jerrell Resnick, would often hang out at the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center across the street from Summit High School.

Police said he would target his young victims in those two areas.

Last October, a 15-year-old girl reported that Resnick lied about his age and coerced her into having sex.

She also told investigators that he had sent her graphic pictures of his genitals through social media.

Detectives posed as the girl using her social media account and set up a meeting at a local park.

"At that time, we were able to arrest him. It was later learned that he has made numerous contacts at Summit High School and also at the Jessie Turner Center," said Fontana police officer Casey Kirkland.

Investigators said they were able to find several more underage victims who claimed Resnick followed them.

"He'd be very aggressive," Kirkland said. "He tried to touch them, tried to forcibly kiss them as well."

Investigators believe there could be more victims who are too afraid to come forward.

Resnick faces several charges including child molestation. His bail was set at $360,000.

A 15-year-old student named Emily Perez, who was not a victim, said over the past year she and other students would see Resnick hanging around all the time.

"He'd just like follow us around and just try sitting next to us," she said. "He was really persistent that he wanted to talk to us and other girls from the school."