Crime scene tape is placed across the entrance to a Fontana apartment, the site of a fatal shooting Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017.

Three people were killed and another victim was critically wounded early Wednesday in a shooting at a Fontana apartment.

The gunman surrendered to authorities at the property, police said, addint that the victims and gunman are family members.

Two women and a man were found dead in the apartment. A fourth individual was hospitalized in critical condition.

Refresh this page for updates.