Suzanne Somers is once again searching for a buyer for the extravagant Palm Springs hideaway the actress has built up since she was cast as the endearing Chrissy Snow in the 1970s TV sitcom "Three's Company."

Listed for $14.5 million, the roughly 70-acre mountainside compound features multiple villas on five levels, backdropped by a picturesque waterfall, a stone archway and a faux lagoon, giving the estate the feel of a small European hamlet.

From the base of the property, how you'd reach the home depends on how you'd want to get there. You could walk up, take a golf cart or better yet, ride the funicular railway to the top in an open-air car.

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate is comprised of several indoor and outdoor living spaces, including multiple dining areas, several spas, a meditation garden and a wine cellar large enough to store 5,000 bottles. Take a look: