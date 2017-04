The Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated police car is one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The car is fitted with with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gas engine and electric motor powered by a 1.4 kilowatt lithium ion battery. It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds while getting 38 miles to a gallon of gasoline. Take look at the patrol car, a recent addition to the LAPD's fleet.