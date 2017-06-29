Former High School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape, Child Porn | NBC Southern California
Former High School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape, Child Porn

The man repeatedly had sex with a student, police said

By City News Service

    Santa Ana Police Department
    Alvar Albert Gonzalez pleaded guilty to statutory rape and possession of child pornography.

    A 47-year-old former Santa Ana High School science teacher pleaded guilty to statutory rape and possession of child pornography.

    Alvar Albert Gonzalez of Santa Ana was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25.

    Gonzalez met the victim when she was in one of his classes as a freshman, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

    Sometime in 2013, Gonzalez arranged to have the then-16-year-old girl meet him in his class during lunch, according to Bertagna. The two had sex about nine times on various occasions in the classroom on lunch breaks, Bertagna alleged.

    Gonzalez also recorded a sexually explicit video of the victim, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

    Gonzalez allegedly kissed another teenage student in December 2014, who went to authorities, Bertagna said. The teacher was then placed on administrative leave.

