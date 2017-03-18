Fire Destroys Japanese Fusion Eatery in Fountain Valley

Samurai Burrito, a Fountain Valley restaurant that serves a Japanese fusion menu, was destroyed by a fire Saturday, March 18, 2017.

A fire destroyed a Japanese fusion eatery early Saturday in Fountain Valley.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at Samurai Burrito, located at a strip mall in the 18900 block of Brookhurst Avenue, according to Metro Net Fire dispatch.

The two-alarm fire was knocked down an hour later at 4:35 a.m., according to the fire dispatch. There were no reported injuries.

Flames shot out from the roof of the restaurant, which features a menu of sushi, burritos and nachos.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.