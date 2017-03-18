Fire Destroys Japanese Fusion Eatery in Fountain Valley | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Fire Destroys Japanese Fusion Eatery in Fountain Valley

By Kristina Bugante and Oleevia Woo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Southern Counties News
    Samurai Burrito, a Fountain Valley restaurant that serves a Japanese fusion menu, was destroyed by a fire Saturday, March 18, 2017.

    A fire destroyed a Japanese fusion eatery early Saturday in Fountain Valley.

    The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at Samurai Burrito, located at a strip mall in the 18900 block of Brookhurst Avenue, according to Metro Net Fire dispatch.

    The two-alarm fire was knocked down an hour later at 4:35 a.m., according to the fire dispatch. There were no reported injuries.

    Flames shot out from the roof of the restaurant, which features a menu of sushi, burritos and nachos.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Jon Lindquist

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices