Free: ArtNight Pasadena

Stroll around the gems of the Crown City, and pay nothing to see paintings, installations, and more, on the evening of Friday, March 10.

How does a person best spend the springtime Daylight Saving Time Eve Eve? Meaning that particular Friday that traditionally falls before the Sunday when we spring forward an hour?

This isn't a quiz, so here's what we're getting at: The weather is usually warming up, we're ready to be out a bit later, and we're looking to do so in a get-out, see-stuff, be-social kind of way. Add to that list "spend-no-cash," and you have a nice pre-DST Friday night outing.

ArtNight Pasadena is such an outing, as it hits upon all of those points, and many, many more. It's free, it comes just a day (and a few hours) ahead of us setting our clocks forward, and you get to stroll under the stars on a night that feels more like spring than winter.

The date: Friday, March 10. Daylight Saving Time: 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Good? No forgetting? Stick a Post-it to your arm or knee? Thumbs up.

What ArtNight Pasadena is: A bevy of museums and galleries and cultural centers around the Crown City say "nope" to admission for a night and "yep" to lots of people sauntering in, for looking, without flashing cash.

The Armory Center for the Arts, the Jackie Robinson Community Center, Norton Simon Museum, Pasadena City College, and Pasadena Museum of History are all on the list, along with several others. Displays, exhibits, and special live music performances positively crowd, in the best sense, the four-hour schedule.

Those four hours, by the by, are 6 to 10 p.m. on March 10.

One note about not needing to flash cash: There will be food trucks, with eats for purchase, so, yeah, there shall be some cash-flashery, if you want to do dinner during ArtNight. One heart-warming tidbit to note: The trucks'll "...donate 10% of their ArtNight proceeds to help support future ArtNights."

Free art enjoyment, food trucks supporting the creative community, spring weather, lighter nights on the near horizon... If ArtNight Pasadena wasn't happening, we'd all probably have to get together and pretend it was.

In short: Call it the perfect event, with perfect timing, and lots to see/learn/nosh/know.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations