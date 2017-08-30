Free: Broad Fest at the Broad Stage

A plethora of to-dos and live music presentations (pictured: Tres Souls) fill out a Santa Monica Sunday afternoon. The date? Shake it on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Sunday afternoon of Labor Day Weekend?

For those people celebrating a three-day holiday, the second day, especially in the hours before sunset, can feel a bit like a "dip" in the middle of the fun.

Saturday was day #1, a let-loose occasion, or, more accurately, an errands-running situation.

Monday? That's Labor Day, a come-together moment for barbecues, gatherings, and block parties.

There is a sweet solution for the stillness that settles over Sunday afternoon, and the antsy feeling it produces: A free-entry, pay-nothing festival filled with music, activities, and more cultural sweetness.

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica is hosting such a happy event on Sunday, Sept. 3, and everyone is invited, whether you show to soak in the live sounds (Tres Souls is bringing the Bolero tunes, Val Vigoda is rocking the electric violin) or what the DJs are spinning.

More musical presentations are in store, too, throughout the afternoon.

Broad Fest, which parties from 2 to 7 o'clock, also will feature performances and talks and tango lessons and Hula Hoop lessons and art and a general sense of mind-growing-ness.

Or, if you prefer, sit-back-and-relaxed-ness, courtesy of the live music.

Shall there be eats for purchase? Yep, from Thyme Café, Truxton's, and Treats. Call it your teatime snack, in the middle of the afternoon, or an early dinner before all of the Monday barbecuing.

Happy Broad Fest, culture lovers of SoCal. It's nearly Labor Day Sunday, and time to celebrate the quietest moment of the holiday weekend with some sounds, some snacks, and some join-in activities.

