Cupcake pictured is not the actual cupcakes Wal-Mart is handing out.

Wal-Mart wants you to feel like it's your birthday Sunday even if it isn't.

The mega chain is handing out free birthday cupcakes from noon to 4 p.m. local time -- while they last.

Visit a Supercenter to get your cupcake.

The chain expects to give away as many as 3 million.