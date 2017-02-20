Free Monday: Los Angeles County Museum of Art

LACMA is open on Monday, Feb. 20 — Presidents Day — and admission is free, courtesy of Target.

Stroll through most any gallery inside most any well-known museum and it won't be long before you spy a particular theme: weather.

Whether or not it is an Impressionist painting of a boat in a squall, or a proper portrait of a lady holding an umbrella against a light rain shower, weather, especially the inclement sort, seems to be a staple of the art scene.

And, of course, of the outside-the-museum scene, too. So while it may be notably damp, and even a little chill, on Monday, Feb. 20, you can still steal away inside a major museum, out of the raindrops, and enjoy a host of paintings, sculptures, and installations, all for free.

For Feb. 20 is Presidents Day, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will enjoy a Target Free Holiday Monday, all day long, beginning at 11 in the morning.

What's that mean? It means this: Courtesy of Target, admission is waived on the holiday, for everyone. Do note that if there's a special exhibition, which requires a separate ticket, that is not included in the free admission. But all of the permanent exhibitions and galleries are open for your pay-nothing, oh-so-gratis enjoyment.

Also: Make some time to listen to "free Bavarian music by Hammerstein Musik Bavaria." The shows are at 12:30 and again at 2:45.

There's always a fun family vibe to the Target Free Holiday Monday, and Feb. 20 will continue that tradition with some kid-ready sketching.

And will you and the tots seek out some stormy, downpour-depicting paintings while strolling through the LACMA? Well, "Rain Room," the popular walk-through installation by Random International, is currently closed, though it is now part of the LACMA collection forever.

So your best bet, to connect with the cooler weather, is to find some rainy scenes inside the galleries. No galoshes required.

