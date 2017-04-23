On April 29, 1992 South Central Los Angeles erupted in rage after a jury acquitted four white LAPD officers of beating Rodney King, a black man. Looters and rioters added to the chaos before the National Guard was called in. The reaction of residents to the verdict sparked protests and debates in Los Angeles and across the country.

Watch NBC4's original coverage of the event as well as reflections on previous anniversaries.

Aerial video showed fires over a widespread area just hours after a verdict was announced April 29, 1992 in the Rodney King trial. Archive Video: April 29, 1992 (Published Friday, April 20, 2012)

LAPD units stage at Parker Center just hours after verdict is announced in the Rodney King beating trial. This video originally aired April 29, 1992. (Published Sunday, April 29, 2012)

Elvira Evers was 38 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the abdomen during the 1992 riots. The bullet was lodged into her unborn baby?s elbow, but she and her baby Jessica survived. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2012)

On April 29, 1992, Reginald Denny was nearly beaten to death at the intersection of Florence and Normandie. In 2002, he revealed his opinions about the 4 men who attacked him. (interview from 2002) (Published Friday, April 27, 2012)

Our cameras were face-to-face with the chaos that erupted on the streets of Los Angeles after a jury acquitted police officers in the Rodney King beating on April 29, 1992. (Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017)

Edward Lee was the only Korean killed during the LA Riots. Titus Murphy was one of the four good Samaritans who ran to aid Reginald Denny at the outbreak of the riots at Florence and Normandie. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2012)

Filmmaker Mathew McDaniel says when the Rodney King verdict came back not guilty, the African American community in South L.A. was "afraid that was a license for police to keep getting away with it." That verdict... (Published Thursday, May 10, 2012)

After the woird of the verdict acquitting white officers of beating Rodney King, a black man, reached South Central Los Angeles, angry residents hit the streets in protest. The flashpoints erupted into full-blown chaos with police officers retreating and looters storming stores. Watch our original coverage of the brazen daytime action that stunned the nation. (Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017)

