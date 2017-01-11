A hilarious low-budget commercial for a no-kill animal shelter in Atlanta is going viral for all the right reasons, from the kitty puns to the Sarah McLachlan cover song.

The video, published to Facebook on Christmas Eve, has been shared more than 11,000 times and liked nearly 8,000 times, and it's easy to see why.

It opens with the quick-lipped "salesman" and a woman pretending to be a waving inflatable tube person outside Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters.

From there, the salesman Paul Preston, starts rattling off the "features" of their shelter cats.

"You want sleepy cats? We've got the sleepiest cats you've ever seen!" Preston says.

A high-fiving cat probably won't last long at the shelter after the video's viral success.

One of the most memorable parts of the video is when Preston says, "Whatchu need, fam?" with a cutaway to himself draped in three kittens, to which his other self responds, "I need about tree kitty."

"Yea, I got you," he says.

Capped off with a Sarah McLachlan cover to close out the video, there's not much more to ask for.

Furkids Animal Rescue is described as Georgia's largest no-kill animal rescue and shelter.

