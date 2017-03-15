Garden Grove firefighters willingly shaved their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research Wednesday, and one firefighter was brave enough to let Jonathan Gonzalez hold the clippers. Jonathan Gonzalez reports live for Today in LA on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Garden Grove firefighters braved the shave Wednesday, shaving their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research and to stand in solidarity with children battling cancer.

Each year, thousands of people nationwide shed their locks to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which helps fund childhood cancer research. In Orange County, the Garden Grove Fire Department teamed up with the Career Academy of Beauty Wednesday to raise money for the cause.

"That's the biggest point here, is participating in something that's greater than ourselves," said David Sanchez of the Garden Grove Fire Department, who organized this year's event.

Firefighters with short and long locks have been participating for six years, and were even joined by the chief during this year's event.

Sanchez said he is inspired to participate by a friend who died while fighting cancer at the age of 23.

"Children's cancer is something I think should be eradicated and if any effort I can make forth to do that, I'll do it," he said.

The fire department hopes to beat the "astronomical" year they had in 2016, when they raised nearly $7,000, according to Sanchez. He said he had no problem getting fellow firefighters to participate this year.

"I think firefighting is one of those professions to where you're selfless, and this is just another action of us that continues that profession," Sanchez said.

You can donate directly to the Garden Grove Fire Department's efforts for the St. Baldrick's Foundation here.