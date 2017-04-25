Man Robs Garden Grove Liquor Store at Gunpoint | NBC Southern California
Man Robs Garden Grove Liquor Store at Gunpoint

By Kristina Bugante

    A man threatened a story employee and customer with a gun at a robbery in a Garden Grove liquor store Monday, April 24, 2017.

    A man robbed a Garden Grove liquor store at gunpoint Monday night before fleeing, police said.

    Officers responded to a robbery call at around 9:15 p.m. to D&M Market, located in the 10500 block of McFadden Avenue, according to Garden Grove police.

    Tad Montoya

    Surveillance video from the store shows the exchange among the robber, a customer and the employee. The robber had brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money and cigarettes from the store's employee, police said. The video shows the employee handing the robber some cash before the ran out from the store.

    The robber escaped before officers arrived.

    The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, and was wearing a white shirt, with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath, long shorts and had a bandana covering his face.

    Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call (714) 741-5704.

    Published 2 hours ago

