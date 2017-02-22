Southern California resident Garrett Ferguson's boat was found one mile west of Mission Bay on Feb. 21, but he was nowhere to be found.

U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) crews in San Diego have launched a search for a possible missing boater whose vessel was found near Mission Bay – empty but with his identification left on board.

Officials with the USCG 11th District PA Detachment San Diego said lifeguards discovered a 6-foot dingy about one mile west of Mission Bay on Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. The boat appeared to have been abandoned. Inside, officials found identification belonging to Garrett Ferguson, 36, a former U.S. Army service member, who lives in Huntington Beach, California.

Ferguson, however, was nowhere to be found.

Lifeguards called officials at Coast Guard Sector San Diego's Joint Harbor Operations Center (JHOC) to report the empty boat. On Wednesday, USCG officials announced a search has been launched for Ferguson.

Multiple crews are scouring the waters including USCG rescue helicopters, the Navy’s Search and Rescue Helicopter, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter and San Diego Lifeguards.

The USCG said the search spans from Torrey Pines to the Maritime Border Line. Officials are not sure how long the search will last.

A photo of Ferguson in military uniform was released by the Coast Guard Wednesday, as well as a photo of his abandoned dingy. The photo of the boat shows what appears to be other personal belongings left on board, including swimming fins, a bag and other gear.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts can call the JHOC at (619) 278-7033. No further details were released.

Officer Jennifer Marlatt, of the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD), told NBC 7 Wednesday that officers reported the discovery of the boat to Ferguson’s mother. She filed a missing person’s report for her son.