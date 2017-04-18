The Getty Center was evacuated on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, after the museum received a "threatening phone call."

An investigation was underway Tuesday afternoon after the J. Paul Getty Museum received a phone threat, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Getty Center, located at 1200 Getty Center Dr. in Los Angeles, received a bomb threat call around 2:50 p.m.

Visitors and staff were being evacuated in an orderly fashion.

"We received a threatening phone call at Getty Center,” Head of Communications Ron Hartwig said. “We are working closely with LAPD, which in an abundance of caution has asked to close the Getty Center early and begin removing visitors from the site. Once visitors have left the site, staff will leave in an orderly manner."

The LAPD's bomb squad was on scene.

Refresh this page for updates.