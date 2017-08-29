Ghost Train: Beloved Griffith Park Ride Returns

Ever hopped aboard one of the family-fun trains overseen by Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum? We're talking about the not-full-sized, but full-sized-on-fun engines that chugga-chugga at Griffith Park. If you know these trains, you likely know about the group's popular Ghost Train, a seasonal happening that rolls just ahead of Halloween.



However, the Ghost Train did not run in 2016. The event was canceled so that members could provide the museum "necessary maintenance" as well as take a much-needed "breather," leaving a number of fans hoping for their annual Steamers-based scares out in the October (semi-)cold.



Prepare to feel the sweet frights again, though, lovers of trains, Halloween, and Griffith Park: It was just revealed that the Ghost Train shall return in 2017 for a multi-night appearance near the end of October.



Special note: Tickets for the Ghost Train are sold on-site at the ticket booth.