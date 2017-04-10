A 7-year-old ran from a classroom, losing her shoe, after a gunman opened fire killing her teacher. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 4 Monday, April 10, 2017.

A 7-year-old recounted a horrifying shooting that sent she and her classmates scrambling in a special needs classroom in San Bernardino Monday.

"It was scary," said 7-year-old Brooklyn Hughes. "I was a brave girl."

Brooklyn ran from the room as the shots rang out at her North Park Elementary School classroom at 10:27 a.m.

"I ran as fast as I can, and I lost a shoe," she said, pointing to her soiled sock.

Students Evacuated, Reunited With Parents After Shooting

Brooklyn was one of 600 students who were evacuated from the school after Cedric Charles Anderson walked into her room and began firing at teacher Karen Elaine Smith as two students stood behind her.

"First he shoot the wall...shoot the projector and we was running," Brooklyn said.

The horrifying shooting was an apparent murder-suicide in which children were unfortunately involved, police said.

Brooklyn's classmate, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, died before even getting to the operating room after he was struck by gunfire. Another 9-year-old was hit by gunfire, but was in stable condition at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Kleigh Hughes, Brooklyn's mom, was among the hundreds of parents scrambling to get to the school to find out if their children were safe.

She said he friend told her about the shooting, but she never could have imagined the gunfire erupted in her daughter's room.

"It was terrifying because we couldn't get any real information and once we got here it was a lot of disorganization," she said. "I didn't know what to do. I felt numb and scared. I could only imagine how she felt, being in there."

Once she had her daughter back in her arms, she said she felt utterly relieved.

"No one will ever understand how important it is for you to be able to see your kid's face, especially when something like this happens," she said. "I'm just going to make sure I kiss my baby every day before she leaves for school and just pray to God every day that she makes it home safely."

Her daughter said she saw blood go across the room but the child didn't see her teacher get shot.

Both Hughes and her daughter said Smith was a good teacher.