Former forward, Glen Davis #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers, doubled-down on his verbal assault against his former head coach Doc Rivers.

We're starting to see a pattern.

Former Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis doubled down on his criticism of his former head coach Doc Rivers last week when he said Rivers is "fishing for things he once had."

Davis was a guest on the Fox Sports One show the Undefeated with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe last Wednesday when he doubled-down on his verbal assault against Rivers.

"He went to go get the Rasheed Wallace, like the Spencer Hawes and the Mo Speights," said Davis. "J.J. Redick comes off all the screens, that's a Ray Allen. He went to go get an old Paul Pierce. Paul Pierce is great, but he's not the same Paul Pierce."

"He's fishing for things that he once had, but at the same time he's with another team," continued Davis. "So, being a coach, you have to adjust. You have to see, 'Hey, you know what? I don't have a KG [Kevin Garnett] on my team, so this is what I need to do to be a better coach."

As an isolated talking point, Davis' criticism of Rivers might not appear to be anything but an opinion on the surface. However, this is not the first time that Davis has had not-so-nice-words about a coach he spent over four years playing for in both Boston and Los Angeles.

A few weeks prior, on Chris Broussard's "In the Zone" podcast, Davis called Rivers "overrated" and said that he was "lucky as hell" to win a championship in Boston.

"He was lucky as hell. Lucky as hell," Davis said on the podcast. "The year before that they were wearing trash bags in the crowd…but then the next year they win it, now he's one of the best coaches ever? I'm just not feeling that, you know what I mean?"

Firstly, nobody that we know of in the sports world has called Rivers one of the best coaches ever, but that appears to be besides the point. Davis' criticism has clearly advanced into the territory of personal attacks.

When asked about Davis' comments, Rivers took the high road and did not want to discuss it, opting instead to focus on the players he has on the court with the Clippers.

However, a source close to Rivers, speaking under the condition of anonymity, told us that Rivers heard the comments when they first came out and was disappointed with Davis.

"I think he [Davis] is frustrated," the source said. "He's trying to get back into the league and he's been struggling to do that, so I think his comments are a byproduct of that."

Davis certainly sounds ungrateful towards Rivers who he won an NBA Championship with in 2008. Davis has said that his NBA comeback is "on hold" recently as he pursues a career in film production in Los Angeles.

Rivers and Davis have a long history as "Big Baby," famously lived up to his nickname when he was seen crying on the bench after a scolding by Kevin Garnett during a game in Boston.

Years later, as a member of the Clippers, Rivers famously benched Davis and sent him to the locker room after the two exchanged words during a game in Houston in 2014.

It sounds like Davis has taken his past brush-ups with his former coach personally and possibly blames him to some degree for his inability to find another job in the NBA. We're not sure where this feud is headed, but one thing is for certain, as long as "Big Baby," continues to get a platform to speak from, he will continue to bad mouth Rivers.