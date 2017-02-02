Missing Woman's Car Found Along Pacific Coast Highway

A missing 20-year-old's car was found abandoned in Malibu Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017,days after her family reported her missing our of Glendale.

Elaine Park of Glendale was reported missing by her family Monday, the Glendale Police Department said. She was last seen Saturday.

On Thursday, her car was discovered parked along Pacific Coast Highway with her keys and other personal belongings.

Park was described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, 125 pounds, long brown hair with blonde tips, and brown eyes. She also has a cow skull tattoo on her upper left arm and another unknown tattoo on her lower left arm.

Her family was very concerned.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call the Glendale Police Department immediately at 818-548-4911.

NBC4 attempted to retrace her last known locations, which included heading from Glendale to Calabasas, and eventually to Malibu, where her car was discovered.