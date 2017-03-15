Students were hit by shattering glass after an after-school science project exploded, police said Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

The explosion occurred Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. at Toll Middle School at 700 Glenwood Rd., Tahnee Lightfoot of Glendale police said.

A glass bottle exploded during the STEM class. A mix of middle school students and Hoover High School students were present.

Three of the five students had minor scratches, while two had more serious cuts.

The school district said parents would be notified.