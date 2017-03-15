Students Struck by Glass in Glendale After-School Science Project Explosion | NBC Southern California
Students Struck by Glass in Glendale After-School Science Project Explosion

By Heather Navarro

    KNBC-TV
    Students were hit by shattering glass after an after-school science project exploded, police said Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

    Students suffered minor injuries after they were hit by shattering glass after an after-school science project exploded, police said.

    The explosion occurred Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. at Toll Middle School at 700 Glenwood Rd., Tahnee Lightfoot of Glendale police said.

    A glass bottle exploded during the STEM class. A mix of middle school students and Hoover High School students were present. 

    Three of the five students had minor scratches, while two had more serious cuts. 

    Susan Manley

    The school district said parents would be notified.

