When Santa Ana resident Gloria Montiel graduates in May from Claremont Graduate University, she will be the first undocumented student to be approved for a Ph.D. in the university's 92-year-old history, but her academic work won't end there. Montiel is working to help low-income communities in Santa Ana as a grant writer for Latino Health Access, a local nonprofit. She has brought $5 million to different programs supported by the non-profit. Read more about Gloria.