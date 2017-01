Here's a sneak peek into how celebrities eat at awards shows. The story of the Globes delicacies begins with a boy from a small town in Italy. Alberico Nunziata, who once lived in Sorrento, Italy, a small town with only about 3,000 people, never imagined he'd be will be serving up the finest cuisine he can dream up for the likes of Denzel Washington, Emma Stone and all the other Golden Globe nominees Sunday night. Try not to drool…