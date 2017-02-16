A man who became best friends with his elderly neighbor, even taking her in when she could no longer care for herself, announced Wednesday that she has died, the "Today" show reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that earlier this morning the world lost a truly inspiring, beautiful woman," Chris Salvatore wrote in an Instagram post. "Norma is now resting peacefully in the eternal and while she may no longer physically be with us, her spirit will continue to fill the hearts of so many people."

Norma Cook, 89, suffered from leukemia and other health problems, and had recently moved into Salvatore's apartment in West Hollywood. The pair had been neighbors for years and grew to be best friends, cultivating a social media following of people who adored keeping up with their unique relationship.